No promises, but it sure looks like Bend residents and businesses should be prepared to pay a new fee to the city for transportation.
Bend City Councilors haven’t approved it. They want more information. They have some reservations and concerns. And they want plenty of public input. But, yes, it sure looks like the fee is coming.
It’s called a transportation utility fee, or TUF.
And a very important thing about a TUF in Oregon: It does not require a vote of the public. Councilors can implement it themselves.
Other cities in Oregon have TUFs. The average is about $10 a month per residential unit. For businesses, the city has previously mentioned the idea of $2 per employee per month. No decision has been made about what the fee would be.
Where would the money go?
That’s not been fully decided yet, either.
One place is certain: road maintenance. The city says it is fighting a losing battle with operations and maintenance of roads. It has some 882 lane miles in its charge. Its estimate is that it has a funding gap of $120 million between now and 2040.
Councilors also asked city staff to tell them what the fee might look like to pay for other things, too. It could be used for improvements for safety, for bikes, for pedestrians.
Would the fee be adjusted by income for residents?
It seems likely. Councilors gave clear direction to staff they want the impact of the fee to be equitable. Fees for a business could also be set according to how many trips a certain type of business is expected to generate, rather than based on the number of employees.
We asked the city for details that city staff are working on getting us. We would like to see how it generated that funding gap cost of $120 million. That number will determine, in part, the level of the fee, so it would be good to know where it comes from.
It’s somewhat troubling that councilors can implement such a substantial policy and fee change without a public vote. Councilors also have wide freedom to set the rate and change the fee how they choose.
But Bend voters did choose these councilors, with the exception of appointee Megan Norris. And councilor after councilor insisted during Wednesday night’s council meeting on a broad process of public education and participation about the fee.
They could be aiming to put this fee into effect quickly. And they are not.
From the discussion, it will be at least months and maybe the end of the year before councilors finalize any fee. That timeline sounds reasonable.
Is a transportation fee the right answer to plug a gap in road operations and maintenance and perhaps pay for more?
Without knowing the details of how the city came up with the $120 million or how the fee would be structured, it’s too early to say. There are some more general things we can say. The fee would be readily transparent, meaning it will be easy to know what you are paying and presumably where the money is going. It is broadly based, not targeting just one sliver of the community.
Unlike an alternative like a gas tax, it’s not going to dry up over time. There are also ways to adjust a TUF, so its impact on low-income people is reduced.
A TUF is not perfect. It’s about as good as any tax or fee gets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.