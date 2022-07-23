We like it when government makes government easy to understand. And the state’s task force coming up with a health care plan for people who bounce in and out of health care coverage has made it easier.
Staff prepared a series of questions and answers. There’s little you can do to simplify the jargon of Medicaid waivers but the q-n-a format sure makes the policy issues much more accessible to the public. You can see it here: tinyurl.com/ORBridgeqna.
The state task force is trying to come up with a program to cover about 55,000 people who fall into a health care gap. Their employment status may change and suddenly they go on or off health care, being it the Oregon Health Plan or private insurance.
The lack of continuity of health coverage can mean they are less likely to get regular preventive care or health care when they should be getting it.
The q-n-a marches through what is known about the population, what some of the policy options are and the implications for the state budget. But it puts it altogether in an easier to digest format. Why don’t state committees do this more often? We hope they will.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.