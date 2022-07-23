Complex
We like it when government makes government easy to understand. And the state’s task force coming up with a health care plan for people who bounce in and out of health care coverage has made it easier.

Staff prepared a series of questions and answers. There’s little you can do to simplify the jargon of Medicaid waivers but the q-n-a format sure makes the policy issues much more accessible to the public. You can see it here: tinyurl.com/ORBridgeqna.

