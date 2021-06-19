Voters should get what they vote for when they pass a bond. So when voters passed the Deschutes Public Library System’s $195 million bond in November what did they believe they would get?
The question is an important one. There’s an effort to have the library board revisit its expansion plans. The board has planned to use the bulk of the money to build a new central library on land it purchased on the north end of town, near the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 20. The Redmond library also would be doubled in size, and other libraries get upgrades and improvements.
Anne Ness, who was recently elected to the board, and some other community members want a more regional approach. People have called for less emphasis on a big, central library. More money spent to build up the community libraries. More certainty about the future of the East Bend library. And we have heard the suggestion that the new central library should be located more toward the core of Bend, not on the outskirts.
Before the November election, the library did spread the word that its intent was to build the big new central library at the location on Highway 20. That was not spelled out in the Voters Pamphlet. Staff of the library and the library board did tell people that. It was reported in local media in The Bulletin and elsewhere. Library board members wrote about it in a guest column in The Bulletin before the November election. The news articles and guest columns were also consistent with the board’s vision of a big central library, expansion at Redmond and modernization and improvements elsewhere.
The library board has some latitude. But if the board’s expansion plan shifts significantly, the danger is some voters may feel the board is breaking its promise.
