The then-main library on Wall Street in Bend went dark in 1974. The 60,000 books went dormant on the shelves. The lights were off. The phone lines were disconnected. County government had cut the library funding to trim its budget.
Throughout the county library’s 101-year history, the big fights about money were like that: How should county libraries be funded?
In the past year, the fight has been different. The library district now has its own revenue stream. And in November, voters comfortably passed the $195 million library bond. But even lovers of libraries fought the bond because they didn’t like the plan for spending it. That fight may continue at the library district’s July 14 board meeting.
The plan is to build a large, new central library on the north end of Bend near the Sheriff’s Office. That library would dwarf the size of the current main branch in Bend. Improvements would be made at other regional libraries. For instance, the Redmond library will about double in size. The library district went through an extensive period of public outreach to develop its plan.
Strip down the opposition to that plan to its essentials, and there are two main challenges. 1)The north Bend location is bad for traffic and accessibility. 2) The library should shift to a more regional, decentralized library system.
“Not only do I think the proposed site of the library is ill advised, the project squanders an incredible opportunity to partner with the city in the Bend Central District to be a part of the future of a sustainable Bend,” Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman told us in May. “It’s not just the existential damage this project will cause to our city. It’s the opportunity we’re squandering.”
Those themes were also brought up before the November election, notably by Ariel Mendez, who is now the chair of the Bend Park & Recreation District board. And they were a theme in the campaign of Anne Ness, in her run for library board in May. And she won. She will be sworn in on July 14 as a new member of the library board.
Let’s be clear. These critics and others of the district’s expansion plan love libraries. They want a different direction for the expansion.
We concede they have a point about a more regional system. It might serve more people better closer to their home.
We concede they may have a point about the location of the new, central library. The mantra of “smart growth” or even sensible growth is to concentrate the locations where people want to go. Communities will be more walkable, bikeable and use more transit. Locating in Bend’s Central District might make more sense.
Critics also say the language on the November ballot and in the voters pamphlet did not specify the exact amounts that would be spent on libraries, nor the location of the central library. The library district has room to change plans, they argue.
The library district and library board members said in public statements what the plan was. When the library district bought the land on the north end of town, it said that was where it planned to build the new central library. That was repeated in statements leading up to the November election. Library board members also explained that the plan was for expansion in Redmond and improvements elsewhere.
Those statements are like a verbal contract with voters. They are the promise that was made.
