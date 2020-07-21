In 1919 members of the Bend library club asked the city and the county for $2,500 to secure a library building. Costs have increased a bit since then. And now for the first time in 22 years, the Deschutes Public Library Board is asking voters for help. They are putting a $195 million bond on the November ballot.
The money raised would go to build a new central library near the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, double the size of the Redmond library and remodel the libraries in Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver.
Voters in Deschutes County have proved again and again they will support public improvement projects. But there must be an acknowledgment that this library bond will have to fight through some economic pessimism brought on by the pandemic. The city of Bend may also put a $190 million transportation bond on the November ballot, though that would only include voters in the city limits.
Libraries are terrifically affordable for anyone who seeks lifelong learning. They bridge economic and educational gaps. They can be a place to meet and debate in a civilized way. They do need to grow and adapt and the population grows. The system could use more meeting rooms, more flexible spaces and just more space. The library reached out to the community over two years to find out what people wanted. The plan is a reflection of that input.
The library board should not be criticized for putting the bond on the ballot. Library staff and the board have worked hard to develop a vision of the library that will serve the county’s future. And there’s only one way to measure if the community backs that vision: on the ballot.
