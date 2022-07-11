Deschutes County residents wondering where the Public Library board might site its new central library finally got an answer recently — it may be 9.3 acres on SE 27th Street and Wilderness Way.
Library board members praised the location as being in a growing neighborhood and accessible.
But there’s been pushback. Why there?
No site the board picks for a central library is going to be good enough for some people. They believe the board’s vision for the library system’s future is wrong. They want to see more emphasis on a decentralized system of regional libraries. They don’t want a new, large, perhaps 100,000-square-foot central library. They would rather more of the library’s voter-approved $195 million bond went to growing regional libraries.
But at least according to the advice from the library board’s attorney, the board cannot veer away from what it told voters about its plans and in the language of the ballot measure. And it told them there would be a central library and improvements at all the others.
So what are we to make of this 27th Street location? Is it the best pick among the board’s options? For instance, were there any locations considered closer to downtown?
It’s hard for the public to know because library board members did not go through alternatives at its public meetings and why they were rejected. They talked about why the 27th Street location was good.
We asked Todd Dunkelberg, the library’s executive director. He provided a list of tax lot numbers “considered by the library board.” Some are listed for sale. Some were not available.
Here they are:
- One location was in downtown Bend. It was a couple properties with no address between Franklin and Emerson avenues downtown, near the Franklin underpass on the south side of that road.
- Land at Juniper Ridge.
- Two locations were off Hunnell Road on the north side of Bend, north of Lowes. One was 63660 Berg Lane, which is west of Hunnell Road. And the second is 20522 Loco Road, which is on the east side of Hunnell.
- 61021 U.S. Highway 97, which is south of Murphy Road off Highway 97.
- Land where the Athletic Club of Bend is located at 61615 Athletic Club Drive.
- City of Bend property at 15th Street and Bear Creek Road.
- 61355 August Lane, which is between Century Drive and the Deschutes River.
- Land off Purcell Avenue owned by St. Charles Health System.
- And there were a couple others, such as 60802 15th Street and 21350 NE Butler Market Road.
It is the intent of Oregon’s public meetings law that both the decisions and the decision making of a government body be public. That is stated expressly: “The Oregon form of government requires an informed public aware of the deliberations and decisions of governing bodies and the information upon which such decisions were made. It is the intent of (this law) that decisions of governing bodies be arrived at openly.”
The library board is made of people who take their roles seriously. They care about the library system. They want to make wise choices with public money. They want the public to know what they are doing. In this case, though, why the 27th Street location beat the others is a guessing game.
The board faced criticism for its first chosen location for the central library at the north end of town. Dunkelberg eventually abandoned after it was clear there was opposition from the Bend City Council. That makes it all the more important that moving forward the board clearly communicate to the public its decisions and why it is making them.
