If you hiked the Green Lakes Trail in the last few years, you know why the Forest Service moved to limit access.
It was not much of a wilderness experience with a river of people marching along beside you. And not everybody acted responsibly — trash and human waste were a significant problem.
You may not agree with the new limited access permits for nearby wilderness. But the Forest Service did it to keep the wilderness wild.
The new system creates a barrier to access even with the relatively low cost of the passes. But through the Deschutes Public Library System and the Forest Service, you can get access just with your library card. No charge.
The library passes are good for seven days. You can use it multiple times at multiple trailheads in the Three Sisters Wilderness, Mount Jefferson Wilderness and Mount Washington Wilderness. They work for up to four people. The passes can’t be renewed.
It’s a great deal. You will still need to pay for a daily parking pass or a Northwest Forest Pass.
But, of course, at least when we have looked, most of them are regularly checked out. Maybe the Forest Service should make more available....
We’d hope at least that if you can afford it, you would pay for a pass and let the library passes go to those who need it. There’s more information about it here: deschuteslibrary.org/books/wildernesspasses
