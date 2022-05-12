election
Election turnout is low for the May primary. In Deschutes County, as of Wednesday the county had received only about 14% of voter ballots.

Please vote.

We go back again and again to the recent race for state representative for Redmond that was decided by only two votes.

Even if you are not a Democrat or Republican and can’t vote in those party primaries, there are some important decisions on the ballot. Residents in Redmond get to choose about funding for a future police building.

Judges in Oregon frequently do not face challengers. There is a contest between Darleen Ortega and Vance Day for the Oregon Court of Appeals. That’s an important court in Oregon, where cases as you might guess get appealed.

Workers deserve to get paid what they are owed. And Oregonians deserve fairness in access to housing. The job in Oregon that enforces those state rules is up for election, the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries.

If you are a Republican, you can make a difference in an important race for Deschutes County commissioner, between Tony DeBone and Scott Stuart.

The statewide primaries also matter. There are significant differences for Democrats between Kurt Schrader and Jamie McLeod-Skinner for the Oregon congressional district that includes Bend. The Republican primary for that seat is no less interesting. Kate Brown is leaving. That is why so many Democrats and Republicans have flocked to join the governor’s race. And there are more.

Fill out your ballot and mail it in or drop it off. In either case, you don’t need a stamp.

