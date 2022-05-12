We go back again and again to the recent race for state representative for Redmond that was decided by only two votes.
Even if you are not a Democrat or Republican and can’t vote in those party primaries, there are some important decisions on the ballot. Residents in Redmond get to choose about funding for a future police building.
Judges in Oregon frequently do not face challengers. There is a contest between Darleen Ortega and Vance Day for the Oregon Court of Appeals. That’s an important court in Oregon, where cases as you might guess get appealed.
Workers deserve to get paid what they are owed. And Oregonians deserve fairness in access to housing. The job in Oregon that enforces those state rules is up for election, the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries.
If you are a Republican, you can make a difference in an important race for Deschutes County commissioner, between Tony DeBone and Scott Stuart.
The statewide primaries also matter. There are significant differences for Democrats between Kurt Schrader and Jamie McLeod-Skinner for the Oregon congressional district that includes Bend. The Republican primary for that seat is no less interesting. Kate Brown is leaving. That is why so many Democrats and Republicans have flocked to join the governor’s race. And there are more.
Fill out your ballot and mail it in or drop it off. In either case, you don’t need a stamp.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.