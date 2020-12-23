Oregon seemed to dodge a Thanksgiving surge in coronavirus cases. Let’s make sure we do the same over Christmas. It would be one of the best gifts you can give.
We are not epidemiologists, but Texas apparently did have a Thanksgiving-related surge. California seemed to as well.
Even top athletes can get lingering complications from COVID-19. And it can be deadly.
One person can unwittingly wreak havoc for many. A person went to work in Douglas County who was infected with COVID-19. Seven people died. Three hundred had to quarantine because of possible exposure.
We certainly don’t think you should cancel Christmas. Just help keep everyone safe.
