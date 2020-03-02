It’s come to this. Most Republicans in the Oregon Legislature have left Salem — only Sen. Tim Knopp and Rep. Cheri Helt, both Bend Republicans, are still in town — and House Democrats on the Rules Committee have voted to issue subpoenas to bring their colleagues back to town.
All because Democrats are determined to pass climate change legislation in its current form and Republicans are equally determined to give voters the final say on something that’s likely to cost every taxpayer in Oregon.
Subpoenas may not do the trick. For one thing, it’s unclear where Republicans are. For another, the state constitution generally prohibits the arrest of lawmakers while the Legislature is in session and prohibits civil proceedings against them during a session and for the two weeks before a session begins. There’s some dispute if that would apply in this case.
It may be easy to blame Republicans for the current state of affairs, but this standoff is the result of problems on all sides. There’s the walkout, of course, but Democrats are not blameless, either. For one thing Senate President Peter Courtney overrode a “no” vote by Scappoose Democrat Betsy Johnson’s co-chairmanship of the Joint Ways and Means Committee, to move the measure, Senate Bill 1530, forward.
Perhaps more important, Democrats refuse to consider referring the measure to voters.
Yet if support for climate change legislation is as strong as it appears to be in the state’s urban areas, Democrats have little to worry about. The bill has generated support from groups that opposed a similar measure in 2019. Among those on board this year are the Oregon Fuels Association and a group of small farmers from around the state, including Deschutes County.
Democrats should trust their supporters and let voters have their say on cap and trade. Then, perhaps all sides should consider spending time and do the work voters elected them to do.
