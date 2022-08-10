Carbon
The push to give cities in Oregon more leverage to decarbonize buildings got defanged in the Legislature this year. Instead, the bill got a do-over. It created a task force to look at ways to decarbonize buildings.

If opponents of Senate Bill 1518 thought they won a victory, it seems they won a delay. The task force has a list of policy options it is getting ready for the 2023 Legislature that are even more wide-ranging. Maybe legislators won’t take action on all of them. But watching the options the task force is considering could be like looking into a crystal ball to see Oregon’s energy future. That’s especially true if Democrats continue to control the Legislature and the governor’s office after November.

