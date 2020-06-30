We are told that on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 3:15 p.m. the governor and/or the governor's staff continues to gather on the phone with some legislators to talk about how the state is handling COVID-19.
Why can't the public listen?
The legal argument would be that these meetings don't meet the test of being public meetings under the law. The Oregon Attorney General's website says: "A public meeting is any meeting conducted by a state, regional or local governing body to decide or consider any matter."
These meetings are not in fact official meetings of the Legislature. Not all legislators apparently attend. And also apparently no decisions by legislators are reached during these meetings.
In that way, they are like other conversations that the governor holds with legislators to brief them on subjects and/or decisions the governor or state agencies might be making. They are not necessarily intended to form legislative policy.
The governor needs to be able to hold those conversations. We wouldn't want those conversations to stop. They help government function better. And for the participants, there's a benefit for being part of the conversation and arguably more in the know than the general public.
Our question again is: Why can't the public listen?
