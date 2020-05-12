The way we get from here to there is changing. Right now people are getting around less. But when people are getting around, more and more use e-bikes.
Some e-bike riders want the same sort of access as their non-motorized, bicycling brethren. And some don't want them to have it.
What should the rules be?
The Bureau of Land Management is in the final month of taking comments for its new rule for e-bikes. E-bikes would be treated in large part like non-motorized bicycles on BLM land. If the rule is adopted as written, it would be clear that Class 1, 2, and 3 e-bikes could be allowed on BLM roads and trails upon which mechanized, non-motorized use is allowed. E-bikes wouldn't necessarily be allowed everywhere. More localized decisions would be made.
Nothing in the rule would allow e-bikes in designated wilderness. All bikes are forbidden in designated wilderness.
Federal rules get complicated. They pretty much have to plug up all the nooks and crannies of contingencies. This proposed rule goes on for six pages.
One of the key distinctions is the definitions of the classes of e-bikes. Class 1 e-bikes have a motor that only assists the rider when the rider is pedaling. The motor ceases when the bike's speed hits 20 miles per hour. Class 2 e-bikes do pedal assist and can also power the bike without pedaling. The motor also ceases when the bike hits 20 mph. Class 3 e-bikes are similar to Class 1 in that the motor only assists when the rider is pedaling, but the motor ceases at 28 mph. The power limit for the motor on all the bikes is 750 watts or 1 horsepower.
The rules are written so e-bike users still have to pedal to be able to access areas where non-motorized bikes are permitted. So Class 2 bikes would not be permitted to operate in those areas if they were just powered by the motor.
A complaint about e-bikes is speed. Put the same rider on an e-bike and a non-motorized bike and they can undoubtedly go faster on the e-bike. People can already race fast enough on trails to pose a danger to others. Won't e-bikes make that worse? Maybe. Another issue is the Class 2 e-bikes. Good luck enforcing any rule that prohibits those riders from just relying on the motor to get around.
But the most important issue to us is that people should have more access to federal lands. Permitting e-bikes will allow more people to do so. That's a very good thing.
If you want to comment on the rule, the link is https://www.regulations.gov/docket?D=BLM-2020-0001
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.