The rules for bicyclists change Jan. 1, and we sure hope it won’t turn out to be a mistake. Bicyclists get new freedom to legally cruise through stop signs and flashing red lights without stopping.

Plenty of bike riders were doing that already. Now, it will be the law of Oregon.

There are conditions, of course. The law says a person must first slow “the bicycle to a safe speed” before:

• proceeding through the intersection;

• making a right or a left turn on the two-way street;

• or making a right or left turn in the direction of traffic on a one-way street.

And if a bicyclist is not taking enough “care to avoid an accident” among other things, they can still be written up for a violation. The penalty is not trifling. It would be a Class D traffic violation subject with a fine of $115 or $225 if in a construction area or school zone.

Look, we get why the Legislature passed the law. It doesn’t seem a harmful change. That’s especially because where it has been done elsewhere, it has not been singled out as a cause of a significant uptick in accidents. Bicyclists are capable of making safe decisions, and they do not want to get hit. It may also encourage more people to ride to work or to do errands, though it seems odd that this change would be the tipping point.

Granting bicyclists the privilege of obeying different rules of the road, though, may well seem a bad idea if it contributes to any deaths. It won’t do wonders for the animosity some drivers already feel toward bicyclists.

The language of the bill that changed the law did not come with any demand for a study to evaluating its effect. We would hope somebody cares enough to find out.