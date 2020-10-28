The refrain we hear from parents with children in school is: When will schools reopen?
We have some tentative answers. The metrics used for deciding when schools can reopen may change "any day now." In fact, there could be an announcement after the deadline for this editorial has passed.
If "any day now" sounds fuzzy that's because Gov. Kate Brown has put fuzz all around it. The committee debating and considering this issue meets behind closed doors. That's Brown's decision. Why not let the public see the debate on an issue that is so important?
We do know the following from Lora Nordquist, the interim superintendent of the Bend-La Pine Schools. She has seen a draft of the proposed metrics. Under that proposal, K-3 could open in her district immediately. Other elementary grades could quickly follow. Junior and high school grades still do not meet the new metrics in Deschutes County, but the new metrics are not as hard to meet.
Nordquist was reluctant to share exact numbers for the proposed metrics, because they are still drafts. She did say they could be based on a range and what a school district can do varies based on the case counts. The counts would be averaged over two weeks, rather than having to meet a metric for three consecutive weeks under the old rules. The proposal also uses only county rates, no longer including state rates.
Once again, we should emphasize this was only a draft proposal and it could change. Even within the draft there were still issues that had not been decided, such as when the new metrics would kick in and if they would be requirements or recommendations.
Nordquist also mentioned another aspect of the proposal that sounded more ominous for some businesses. If a county is still not able to open under the new metrics, the governor would consider taking measures to help that along, presumably tightening restrictions on some businesses and other gatherings.
Of course there are health and safety risks to reopening schools. But there are also health and safety risks to not reopening schools. For instance, the number of calls to the state regarding possible child abuse dropped after schools had to shut down. Another consideration in changing the metrics is that research around the world shows that schools being open does not necessarily contribute to community spread. Rates in schools have tended to reflect community spread.
We also want to address a rumor we have heard in Bend. It's that the number of youth suicides is up since the pandemic began or since school started. That is not true.
"I’m relieved to report we have not been seeing an increase in youth suicide deaths since the beginning of COVID in March -- this is true both locally and for the state as a whole," Whitney Schumacher, suicide prevention coordinator for Deschutes County, wrote in an email earlier this month. "I’m also relieved to report that we have not been seeing an increase in youth suicide deaths since the beginning of mid-September. Our current suicide death numbers are consistent with historical averages currently."
She is not saying youth suicide is not a problem. It is in Deschutes County. The county has one of the higher rates in the state. Schumacher is saying there has not been an increase since the pandemic. Deschutes County's 24-hour crisis line is 541-322-7500 ext. 9.
But back to reopening schools. Nobody is suggesting that Oregon schools should act as if COVID-19 does not create risks. We do want schools to be able to better adjust the rest of the school year to maximize the education of students and keep people safe. And such a critical policy debate should be conducted where the public can see it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.