Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof may get booted from the ballot even before he can get on it. Shouldn't voters get to decide if they want him?
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan may rule this week that Kristof doesn't meet Oregon's residency requirements.
The intersection of Oregon law with Kristof's residency is, well, complicated. Kristof grew up in Yamhill County. As a columnist, he wrote about Oregon as if it were his home. But he did work for The New York Times. He did live and vote in New York. He traveled the globe as a writer crusading for human rights, compassion for people in other parts of the world and more. So where is his residence?
In such cases, previous Oregon secretaries of state have looked to the candidate's views. "The logistics of Kristof’s homelife may seem complicated. But each of us, when faced with similar questions as secretary of state, looked first to the individual candidate’s view of residency. Whenever possible, we gave Oregon voters the ultimate power – we think, correctly -- to decide how much a candidate’s residency particulars should matter to them." That's a quote from a piece in The Oregonian written jointly by three former Oregon secretaries of state Phil Kiesling, Jeanne Atkins and Bill Bradbury.
Let Oregonians choose if they want Kristof with their votes. They will make the best decision.
