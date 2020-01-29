The Oregon Senate Republicans walked off the job twice in 2019. In the waning days of the session, the second walkout was to tank a cap-and-trade measure aimed at limiting carbon emissions. Though the cap-and-trade measure lacked the votes to become law in any event, Republicans apparently didn’t know that until they’d been absent for more than a week.
Now one of the state’s public employee unions hopes to prevent similar action. Oregon members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees have filed a proposed ballot measure that would amend the state constitution to oust any lawmakers who have 10 or more unexcused absences in a year. Another measure from the group would fine legislators $500 per day for each unexcused absence.
Voters can already discipline their elected representatives by voting them out of office or a recall. Why is there a need to do more than that?
Members of the state House must run every two years; had they left Salem in 2019, their constituents would have the right to replace them this year. As for state Senators, half the Senate must run for office this year; the remaining half runs in 2022. Meanwhile, if a senator’s constituents cannot abide the thought of having to deal with Sen. So-and-so for two more years, they can recall him or her long before then.
We’ll agree that walking off the job is generally not the best way for a lawmaker of any party to accomplish much. We don’t agree with asking voters across Oregon to change the state constitution so that under some circumstances local voters lose control over who will represent them in Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.