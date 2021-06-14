The 2021 Legislature is drawing to a close. We hope an important bill for Deschutes County will still move forward: House Bill 3295.
It would enable Deschutes County to continue to receive marijuana tax revenue. It’s a bipartisan effort of state Reps. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, and Jack Zika, R-Redmond.
The way the state’s rules were written, counties are supposed to share in marijuana tax revenue unless they don’t have any marijuana businesses. But even though Deschutes County has pot businesses, the county won’t get any money. That will mean a loss of about $125,000 that the county could use to fight addiction and crime. That’s only the amount as of now. In the future, it could be more.
It’s not fair that Deschutes County could miss out.
The state’s rules for the pot revenue simply didn’t anticipate what happened in Deschutes County. The county has marijuana processors and growers. But in 2019, Deschutes County commissioners put a moratorium in place that there could not be new ones — in areas outside the county’s cities. Deschutes County residents voted in November 2020 to keep that moratorium in place for new marijuana processors and growers — in the areas outside the county’s cities.
So then the Oregon Liquor Control Commission looked at Deschutes County’s situation and the law. It decided because the county does not allow all types of new marijuana businesses it is not entitled to any marijuana tax revenue. Kropf summed it up well in legislative testimony. The rules were written like an on/off switch, he said, when it should have been written like a dimmer switch.
Deschutes County officials argued the result wasn’t fair to county residents. The county mounted a challenge in Oregon Tax Court.
Kropf and Zika proposed a legislative solution. And that bill just made it out of committee last week. The Legislature should pass it before it adjourns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.