If a police officer orders you to take five steps back and you take four, you could theoretically be charged with a misdemeanor in Oregon — interfering with a police officer.
State Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, introduced the law in 1997. He is now considering if it should be removed or changed, according to The Oregonian. He’s worried it’s being used incorrectly.
He’s right. The law needs to be reexamined.
Interfering is rarely the reason people are arrested in Deschutes County. And it’s rarer still that Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel charges anyone with it. But arrests statewide for interfering have gone significantly up in the last 10 years, up 2 1/2 times. And there’s also concern there may be a racial bias in its use. Black people are only about 3% of Oregon’s population but 10% of the people charged under this law.
The idea of interfering with a police officer is that it gives additional authority to a police officer’s instructions. Disobey them and you could face punishment. The law can be very helpful to officers when dealing with an individual and a crowd forms, making it difficult for police to find room to maneuver. This law gives police the authority to order the crowd back and the ability to charge people who do not follow those instructions. Resisting arrest and keeping police from arresting someone else are separate crimes.
Interfering is a Class A misdemeanor. Usually the penalty is community service or a small fine, according to The Oregonian. The penalty can be up to one year in jail and a fine of $6,250.
“The problem with the statute though is that it’s ripe for abuse,” Hummel said. “If an officer is acting in bad faith, they can arrest people for disobeying ridiculous orders. What’s the solution? I don’t have a great answer on this. Certainly if we’re going to keep this statue there needs to be training on the proper use of it, discipline by the agency when an officer is found to have abused it and vigilance by district attorneys in their review of these arrests.”
Prozanski and other legislators are right to take another look at the law.
