Bills in the Oregon Legislature are now on a kind of deathwatch. What will move and what will die?
One in particular we have been tracking, House Bill 3103, remains alive. It’s important because it would allow more flexibility in how water can be used. That could help the water situation in the Deschutes Basin. The bill has made it to the Legislature’s budget committee, the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, meaning it could still be passed this session.
Oregon has rules about water rights — the location of where water is stored, where it is diverted and the purpose or use for the stored water. For instance, what water there is in Wickiup Reservoir is designated for use by North Unit Irrigation District, which serves an area around Madras. Oregon’s Water Resource Department has claimed it does not have the authority to permit release of the water for other uses — such as to help water habitat and the Oregon Spotted Frog. HB 3103 would clearly grant that authority.
The bill was amended to put up to nearly $500,000 toward facilitated discussions among state stakeholders to try to reach agreement on other water disputes. Is that a lot of money for discussions? Yes. But Oregon needs more changes in its water laws. Progress will mean paddling upstream. Discussions are the place to start.
