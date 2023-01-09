If you just look at dollars, the salaries Oregon pays judges seem fine.
Judges have good benefits. And there is immense responsibility and honor that comes with the position.
But look deeper and consider cost of living. Oregon may be rock bottom among the 50 states for judicial pay. That may translate in the future to Oregonians paying a cost when they go to court.
The National Center for State Courts tracks judicial salaries. In its 2022 analysis, Oregon ranks pretty well in salary. Oregon was about the middle of the pack, 35th, for circuit court judges. Put it together with cost of living data, though, and Oregon was dead last for circuit court judge pay, 50th.
There are a lot of caveats. That calculation does not include benefits. That is more difficult to compare. There is some information here: tinyurl.com/Retirejudge.
Oregon judges also received a cost-of-living increase after that report was issued. Even with that increase, the adjusted salary of a circuit court judge in Oregon would still remain near the bottom, the Oregon Judicial Department says. Judges in Oregon don’t get merit increases.
There’s even a large disparity in Oregon between what a circuit court judge makes and what senior state attorneys make, by tens of thousands of dollars. In other words, in Oregon, public-sector lawyers with similar experience make vastly different amounts.
Judges do make much more than many Oregonians. Right now, a circuit court judge makes $163,476. The highest ranking judge in Oregon, the chief justice of the Supreme Court makes $180,084.
And increasing those salaries would come with a significant cost. In the 2022 session, the Oregon Judicial Department sought two staggered 10% increases for judges. It was estimated to cost the state an additional $7 million for the 2021-2023 budget period and $19 million for 2023-2025.
Ask yourself, though, who do you want on the bench making decisions about people’s liberty and punishment? Do you want some of the better lawyers in the state?
Attorneys in private practice can make more. We would expect that. And, of course, money should not be what drives the decision to become a judge. Money should also not drive attorneys away from becoming a judge. And arguably, lawyers may never consider this vital role in our judicial system because of what it pays.
So should the Legislature consider a pay increase for judges in this session? There is a bill for this session, Senate Bill 233.
