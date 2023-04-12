Some parents got a front row seat to their children’s education when schools were closed for COVID-19.
They could see how engaged or bored their child was. They could see what was being taught — and what was not being taught. They could see the effort teachers put in. They could see how much a good teacher can make a difference.
That surge of transparency in the classroom could be good for schools and also challenging. Parents had questions about the curriculum. It stirred calls for more transparency about curriculum choices. It is one of the reasons Senate Bill 409 is getting support.
State Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, wanted to make it easier for parents to learn about courses of study. The bill requires school boards to ensure there are links on a district’s website so parents can find the names of textbooks and other instructional materials and also instructional standards adopted by the state Board of Education.
That does leave a hole.
In Oregon, the state Board of Education adopts textbooks. School districts, though, can also adopt materials that are not on the state-approved list. What school districts purchase or adopt would be public record. This bill does not require that it be posted.
We’d also argue what some school districts are already doing is more and better than what is required by this law. When we were speaking recently with one of the candidates for Bend-La Pine Schools, Nicole Fitch, she emphasized the importance of transparency in curriculum among other issues. We didn’t know what the policy was at Bend-La Pine Schools and asked.
“We have curricula overviews available on our district website, under Academics, on the elementary, middle and high school instruction pages,” Scott Maben, the district’s spokesman told us in an email. “Parents and community members may ask to see any of our curricular materials. They can contact any school and make that request. Because of copyrights, we are not able to post every resource online. Before the school board votes to adopt any new curricular materials, we provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed adoption.”
We hope the Legislature passes Senate Bill 409. Bend-La Pine’s policy is a level better.
