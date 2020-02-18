With the presidential election coming in November, Oregonians and the nation are going to want to know how the vote went in the state quickly.
No unexpected delays in the count. No quirkiness in the way the ballots get counted.
Senate Bill 1509 might have helped with that —a bit. But it is now been sent to the Senate Committee on Rules. And the rules committee is often where bills are sent to die.
The bill was basically designed to help ensure ballots get counted faster. Election officials get started on ballots by checking to verify the signatures. Some of the larger counties have mechanical ballot sorters. So then ballots are then separated into groups — new ballots, ballots with good signatures and ballots with some sort of challenge to the signature.
The current laws allow county clerks to employ people to open ballots, prepare ballots for counting and count ballots. And not sooner than the seventh day before an election, they can begin checking on the secrecy envelopes. They are not, though, allowed to remove the contents. The bill would explicitly allow the contents to be removed.
Why is that a big deal? It could speed things up. It can take a full day to run all the ballots in Multnomah County through its sorter, according to Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship. If Multnomah can’t use its machine to cut open the ballots in advance, Blankenship explained, it slows things down. Have you ever noticed that results are slower from some counties? This is one factor. For now, the bill likely wouldn’t change how things are done in counties with smaller populations, such as Deschutes.
One concern about opening ballots is, of course, that it might make them more susceptible to tampering. Every county in Oregon actually has cameras that record what happens in ballot storage rooms. Deschutes County just replaced its cameras and added more. That doesn’t prevent ballots from being tampered. But if it does happen, there should be a recording.
SB 1509 may not go anywhere this session. If it doesn’t, bring it back the next.
