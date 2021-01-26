Suspects usually don’t look their best in a booking photo. Being arrested is not a good day in anybody’s life.
And as you know, once a photo is on the internet it can stick around. A police mug shot can become a digital scarlet letter. Years later, even if a person was never convicted of any crime, it could be that photo that pops up when someone does a web search.
Some websites collect up the mug shots and post galleries of them. Those websites can exist ostensibly just to charge people to take photos down.
A proposal in the Oregon Legislature would prohibit law enforcement from releasing booking photos to the public. There would be exceptions such as when law enforcement is asking the public for help or if a person is convicted of crime. Otherwise, the mug shots would be secret. The House Subcommittee on Equitable Policing briefly went over the ideas in the bill on Monday.
The proposal also contains a second provision, which would require websites that charge a fee to take down a photo — to take it down within 30 days if requested and charge no more than $50. The website also would have only seven days to take the photo down, if an individual can submit evidence that he or she was acquitted or not prosecuted, or was set aside, vacated or pardoned. The proposal contains penalties of up to $1,000.
People who are arrested do have a privacy concern about how their photo is used and how it can damage their reputation. Being arrested does not mean a person is guilty. A mug shot can give that impression.
There is also a competing interest in the public’s ability to understand what law enforcement is doing. If a person’s mug shot is not released, there can be confusion about who was actually arrested when people have similar names. A photo can clear it up pretty quickly. More secrecy would make it easier for law enforcement to conceal some arrests — a very dangerous path. The public needs to be able to know who is arrested and what for. That for the public’s safety and to be able to hold law enforcement accountable.
We cannot say we are fans of websites that exist to make money off people by charging them to take a person’s personal information down. Some states have already enacted legislation to prevent businesses from charging fees to remove such photos. That aspect of the proposal deserves serious deliberation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.