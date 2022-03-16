Matt Lisignoli ran out of water last year for his pumpkin patch near Culver. He had the right to unused water, but the state couldn’t move fast enough to help him.
Lisignoli has properties that exist in alternate realities. His Smith Rock Ranch is in Deschutes County and served by Central Oregon Irrigation District. His pumpkin patch near Culver is served by North Unit Irrigation District. He had unused water for his COID property. He was out of water from North Unit.
COID has senior water rights in the Deschutes Basin. Being at the front of the line, people served by COID get plenty of water. North Unit customers are junior water rights holders. They are at the back of the line and last year like Lisignoli, many of them were running short. The contrast is sharper still because many of the people served by COID operate hobby farms. North Unit is where more serious farming gets done.
Lisignoli tried to transfer his unused water from COID. The Oregon Water Resources Department moved slowly, in part because of regulations requiring public notice. Public notice is important, of course. In this case it meant it was another farmer from North Unit that helped Lisignoli save his pumpkin crop.
The water system in the Deschutes Basin was set up for another time. It still works — or rather is worked around. Years of drought further expose where it is weak. Fish, the spotted frog and other animals can struggle to survive with low flows in the Deschutes River. Farmers in North Unit have to wonder how much of their fields they can even plant.
Years of thin snowpack would bedevil any mountain-fed watershed. Oregon’s legacy water system is an added drain on the ability to create solutions. The Oregon Business Council updated this year its report on Oregon’s water future. And it is well worth a look.
Anyone who watches water in Oregon would probably tell you that the report doesn’t offer much that was not already known. The ability to move water around to where it is needed needs to be more fluid. It’s been hard, too hard to do things that just make sense, such as shifting water that is not needed by COID customers to North Unit. But the report does offer four suggestions that should be a starting point for legislators thinking about reform.
- One size does not fit all in water. The state should allow more regional approaches to water management.
- The state needs more and improved data about where the water is and where it is going.
- State regulatory agencies need to be able to have the flexibility and be nimble enough to move quickly to solve immediate problems. Call that one the Lisignoli Reform.
- Oregon should take additional steps to ensure water is affordable and equitably distributed.
One thing absent, of course, is tearing up Oregon’s system of water rights, the doctrine of prior appropriation. Some would argue that the entire system should be uprooted. It would mean stripping away water rights. That would be an ugly, long and expensive fight. Go there and the hope of making any significant, helpful changes now would be long delayed.
Any reforms would also need to come with other guarantees. Protection of the health of rivers and streams and the creatures that live in them can’t be neglected. The goal of any reform can’t just be to make the system work better for irrigation or to serve the thirst of a growing population.
Oregon will be electing a new governor and new legislators this year. What do they think should become of Oregon’s legacy water system? What do they propose to do about it? Ask them. Insist they answer. Unless you tell them you want change, we won’t get a drop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.