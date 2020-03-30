The U.S. economic expansion continued for more than a decade — until recently. Now the economy is sputtering, and jobless rates have soared. In Oregon, jobless claims spiked in March as thousands of people found themselves out of work.
The recession has walloped Oregon’s cultural and arts organizations just like everything else. They often get by on thin budgets, and they are going to need help to survive. The Oregon Legislature is going to hear many cries for assistance, but here it can help just by saying yes.
The Oregon Cultural Trust has moved $10 million out of its $29 million permanent fund into an emergency relief fund to distribute to organizations that are suffering. But it can’t give out the money to help anyone without permission from the Legislature. The Legislature should do so during its soon-to-come special session.
The Legislature created the trust in 2001. It’s funded by a tax credit that shows the commitment of the Legislature and Oregonians to supporting the arts. While some have questioned the need for a tax credit for culture, now is not the right time for that debate. In 2017, Oregonians gave $4.9 million to the trust. The trust distributed 40% to organizations across the state, and 60% was used to grow its permanent fund.
Layoffs and shutdowns are spreading throughout cultural and arts organizations. For instance, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced 600 layoffs last week, as The Oregonian reported.
Lawmakers should allow the Oregon Cultural Trust to spend its money to try to keep arts and cultural organizations alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.