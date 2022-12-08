$50 billion in federal investment. Oregon could earn a share of that. The Legislature needs to take steps to ensure it does. The $50 billion is in the CHIPS Act. The Act passed Congress and President Biden signed it. The money is there for Oregon to get. We have to earn it.
The purpose of the federal money is to build the semiconductor industry. That will help protect the country’s economic and military security.
The United State does not produce the world’s most advanced semiconductors — those chips that operate so much technology. And it does not produce the critical inputs in the process to make the chips, either.
Several bills are being readied in the Legislature to put Oregon in the best position to compete for that federal investment.
Large-scale projects to benefit from economies of scale.
Large-scale projects require big plots of land. Where will Oregon allow that?
Incentives from state and local government. That can be infrastructure. That can be workforce training and other workforce investment.
Breaking down barriers to development. That includes “expedited processes for environmental, health and safety reviews and permits.” Note that it doesn’t say disregard those protections — just look for ways to speed them up.
Support for housing and community development.
Creation of a process that includes robust plans for outreach to ensure minority-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned and rural businesses can participate.
The federal government says it “expects to prioritize funding for proposals that can move quickly, reduce project risk, demonstrate ample local support and/or regional cooperation, and provide broad-based benefits.”
Will the Oregon Legislature deliver on a package of bills that does that and helps more than just the semiconductor industry?
This session will be a disappointment, if not a failure, if it does not. The federal government plans to start taking applications for CHIPS money next year.
