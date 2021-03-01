Slapping big, new taxes on Oregon industries during a pandemic, well, that should make you question the sobriety of our esteemed legislators.
But House Bill 3296 would raise taxes on beer, wine, cider and distilled spirits by as much as 2,800%.
Some translation: The price of a six-pack could go up by more than $2, as Bulletin reporter Suzanne Roig wrote recently.
It would make it easier to swallow if that new revenue the bill aims to siphon off was going to a good cause.
It is. The idea is it would go to help fight addictions to alcohol and drugs. Oregon is among the worst in the nation in providing access to treatment.
When the government raises taxes on something, it can also reduce consumption, which may in turn reduce problems with alcohol.
The problem is people may just reach for cheaper alternatives, which in many cases are not the products of Oregon’s craft industries.
If Oregon does need to come up with a source of revenue to fund more addiction treatment, don’t slap the tax increase only on one sector of the economy.
