Among the victories in this legislative session there was one for water, courtesy of House Bill 3103.
Unless you are fluent in Oregon water law, the bill can be a pain to understand. But basically what it does is make it easier to get water where it needs to go. An example makes it easier.
The one we have used is Wickiup Reservoir. When there is not a drought, it can hold up to 200,000 acre feet of water. One acre foot of water is the amount of water to cover an acre in one foot of water or about 325,851 gallons.
Rights to stored water are set in Oregon, such as where it is stored and what it can be used for. Wickiup’s water is all designated for North Unit Irrigation District, outside of Madras. But what if there was a better way to shift water around in the basin? Under current law, that’s difficult.
HB 3103 makes it clear that the holder of a water rights certificate can change the type of use of the water. It applies across the state, not just to the Deschutes Basin. And it also appropriates nearly $500,000 to gather stakeholders together to talk about other water issues that also could use changes.
Local legislators, state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and state Reps. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, and Rep., Jack Zika, R-Redmond, voted for the bill.
HB 3103 won’t bring snowpack, rain or cooler temperatures. It is an incremental improvement that helps make better use of the water we have.
