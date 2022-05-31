Look at how the Legislature is spending its time this week to get clues for what it might have planned for 2023. One thing on this week’s agenda: the home mortgage interest deduction.
Some people want it to go away. It hasn’t been a prominent campaign issue for the November election, though, it might become one. A legislative committee is going to review this week a state audit of the mortgage interest deduction.
If you are a homeowner, you may benefit. It can reduce your household’s taxable income and reduce the taxes you pay. It’s an itemized deduction for the interest you pay on a home mortgage. It isn’t limited to what you might think of as a detached family home. The deduction can be taken on a condominium, a boat or a recreational vehicle if it is used as a residence.
It’s been argued that the mortgage interest deduction encourages homeownership. Real estate agents sometimes use it as a selling point when people buy a home. But some research suggests it does not increase homeownership. What it might do is encourage people to spend more on a home because of the tax deduction, and it also could increase housing prices.
The deduction is big money. Its revenue impact is estimated to be about $1 billion for the 2021-2023 biennium. Depending on how you look at it, that is $1 billion more the government could have to spend or $1 billion more taxpayers get to keep.
Who benefits from the mortgage interest deduction? It’s not distributed equally among income groups. It’s regressive. People who are wealthier benefit more. People with adjusted gross incomes between about $100,100 to $202,600 get 38% of the benefit, according to a look at 2018 Oregon data. And the amount of benefit climbs as income increases. The benefit is believed to be even more concentrated among higher-income taxpayers recently because of changes in federal tax law.
The benefits in Oregon are also skewed to more urban counties, including Deschutes, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah, Washington and Yamhill. And of course, because the benefits go to those with more income it can benefit people differently based on race and ethnicity.
Legislators may do nothing. They may continue to have more discussions about it. They may require the state to track its impact more regularly.
They could keep some sort of benefit and try to make it more progressive, so the benefits aren’t skewed so much to the wealthy. One way to do that would be to make it a tax credit and to make the credit a fixed amount. Making it a tax credit means people would not have to itemize to get the deduction. And by making the deduction a fixed amount it would not provide an incentive to buy more expensive homes.
More information about the meeting where it will be discussed is here: tinyurl.com/ORLegislature060222.
