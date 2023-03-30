The central flaw of Measure 110 was the fiction that with nothing compelling people who need drug treatment to seek drug treatment they would seek drug treatment.
Some people make that choice. Often addiction wins.
It’s good that Measure 110 has expanded treatment options. But when addiction anchors the decision, it’s no easy thing for an addict to choose treatment.
People keep saying it’s too early to say if Measure 110 will be a success. It’s already failed in a number of ways. Beyond its fundamental fiction, it relaxed the laws for possession of deadly drugs in Oregon before more treatment was even available. That has got to be doing things in the wrong order. The process of allocating money to new treatment options was a mess. How the committee doing the allocating was supposed to function was not clear. Meetings were canceled. That didn’t speed up access to more treatment options.
An amendment to House Bill 2513 aims to fix some problems.
It would provide more staff support to that committee. It would require a study to analyze how well citations work to impel people into treatment.
A study would also look at how effective Measure 110 is in reducing overdoses. Those are all positive changes and the amendment would require more.
We still don’t see how Measure 110 will be successful without more teeth pushing people into treatment. We would be happy to be proven wrong.
