It’s drone hunting season in the Legislature. We counted at least five bills to regulate what are called in legislative legalese “unmanned aircraft systems.”
Drones are everywhere. Fighting in war. Swooping around parks. Buzzing overhead in neighborhoods. Helping police find suspects. Inspecting bridges. Monitoring crops and livestock. Racing. They are used for more things and more useful than many of us probably ever imagined.
And they can be irritating or worse if it looks like they are following you around, taking invasive pictures or video, harassing wildlife, endangering aircraft and more.
Originally it was going to be a bill to give property owners a tool to fight back against unwanted drones over private property. But the bill’s implications trespassed into uncertain legal territory. Some of the state’s drone industry lined up against it. The chief organizations representing Oregon city and county governments also objected, because it was feared the bill might interfere with legitimate government activity.
Owens said he plans to “gut and stuff” the bill and transform it away from one that will take immediate action. It will become one that will create a task force to study the problems drones can create and recommend what might be done.
“We’ll figure out what are the issues, who needs to be involved and we will craft that bill,” he said.
There is a bill in the Senate, Senate Bill 809, which requires the Oregon Department of Aviation to study drones. We got the impression Owens wants broader input.
Owens is taking a smart approach. There were many unanswered questions about even what the law is for drones during the discussion about his bill. And there are privacy concerns with drones that must be balanced with legitimate use and development of the industry.
Here is a quick rundown of three other drone bills.
