Something like House Bill 3297 is going to keep coming before the Legislature. It would compel Oregonians to gradually move to fee-per-mile road charge to replace the gas tax.
The gas tax as a revenue source for roads is dying. Cars get better mileage. And slowly, more people are adopting electric vehicles.
Rep. John Lively, D-Springfield, crafted his bill so the switch would be a requirement starting as soon as July 1, 2027, for model year 2028 vehicles that get 30 miles per gallon or greater. More vehicles would be included in the program later.
Oregon’s OReGO program already exists. Participants pay 1.9 cents for each mile they drive and that money goes to the state highway fund. There are three different options for participating — some use a GPS and some don’t. Two are compatible with electric vehicles.
Something like that program is likely to be the future. Yes, it is better to set a date as Lively’s bill does and give Oregonians plenty of time to adjust. We might be wrong, but from the fact that the bill has zero co-sponsors and hasn’t even been assigned a hearing, it may be that not even the Legislature is ready to take it on.
