If you still have studded tires on your vehicle, you might face a $165 fine. The deadline was March 31 this year.
The snow in the passes doesn’t follow Oregon Department of Transportation deadlines.
State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, proposed a bill this session that would have allowed a deadline extension by ODOT of up to one month in Deschutes County. After all, roads can still be icy. But that bill didn’t even get a hearing.
Studded tires can be fighting words in Oregon. Some swear by them. Some swear at them.
They cause more wear to roadways than studless winter tires. Exactly how much varies depending on the study you look at.
Studded tires shine in stopping power on ice. They can help tear up ice for other vehicles. They can also hurt stopping distance on dry pavement. Studless winter tires do well but not as well on ice. They can do better than studded tires in other snow and wet conditions.
For years, a bill in the Legislature would appear regularly proposing to charge people an additional fee for use of studded tires, to help compensate for the additional damage they do to roads. We didn’t see any such bill this session.
If you feel safer with studded tires, by all means use them. Central Oregon and the mountain passes can get icy. Next season, maybe consider studless winter tires. Better in many conditions. Less noise. Less road damage.
The most important thing — no matter what tires you are running — is to just slow down.
The city is mulling a transportation utility fee, a seasonal fuel tax and/or a targeted sales tax on food and beverage sales to cover transportaiton costs, repairs. You can respond directly to the city at council@bendoregon.gov.
