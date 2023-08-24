Transparency in government is a choice. And when legislators had a chance this year to expand transparency in government, they took the puniest path. They did nothing.
City councils, schools boards, county commissions, library boards — all government bodies are required to do their business in public. They can meet, though, behind closed doors without the public in certain circumstances. They can do it when they are working on a land deal. They can do it in some personnel matters. They can do it when they are talking about litigation.
What’s to keep them from doing things they are not supposed to do behind closed doors? In Oregon, the media plays watchdog. The media is allowed to attend those executive sessions, just not report on them directly.
It’s awkward. It works.
Now after the COVID onslaught, governments are generally required to allow remote access to meetings. They don’t have to allow remote access to executive session.
It’s become an issue for the Port of Morrow Board of Commissioners as we wrote about earlier this year, following the reporting by our sister paper the Hermiston Herald.
House Bill 2947 would have resolved the matter. It would have required remote access to executive sessions for the media.
The bill was sent off to a committee. It never got a hearing. We sent emails to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Lily Morgan, R-Grants Pass, and the committee’s chair Dacia Grayber, D-Portland, asking what happened to the bill. Morgan didn’t know. Grayber’s staff told us stakeholders told them more work was needed on the bill. They didn’t clarify who the stakeholders were or what work was needed.
So what was that really? Government helping government with a delay on a bill on transparency?
Why are we are not surprised what became of a transparency bill.
