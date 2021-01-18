Higher education should be about learning, teaching and excellence. Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, would put education fiefdoms first.
His House Bill 2888 would sever the relationship between Oregon State University-Cascades and Oregon State University. It would make OSU-Cascades its own separate university, Central Oregon University. He also wants to strip the ability that OSU-Cascades has to offer doctoral programs. OSU-Cascades would not be able to offer a doctoral program in physical therapy as planned.
Evans has a revamp in mind because OSU-Cascades is too attractive. Other public colleges in Oregon have their own strengths. OSU-Cascades has a beautiful, small campus located in a town bursting with outdoor opportunities. It’s got that and high-tier academics. For more and more students, OSU-Cascades is what they want.
College enrollment had been falling across the country and across the state — even before the pandemic. Not at OSU-Cascades. Overall enrollment has been going up by more than 4%. Overall enrollment across the state was down for fall 2020 by nearly the same amount. Growth at OSU-Cascades has been building. 2020’s starting first-year student class was “27% larger than in 2019, according to the university. And 2018 “saw a 28% growth in the university’s first-year class,” The Bulletin’s Jackson Hogan reported.
Is it a problem that students want to go to OSU-Cascades?
Evans thinks so.
“There’s no other public university its size that has the range of courses and flexibility,” Evans said.
Offering great choices for students is a problem?
Evans thinks so.
He pointed out that Central Oregon school districts now mainly partner with OSU-Cascades to train student teachers when they used to partner with Western Oregon University. And where is WOU? In his district. Never mind that it makes more sense to have a local higher education partner. Fiefdoms first.
“It’s time we have a genuine conversation about what OSU-Cascades is, and what it’s not,” he told The Bulletin. “I think it’s a true regional university in everything but name, with the advantage of having OSU as a big brother that can get everything the other universities can’t.”
The solution Evans proposes is to shear away the connection to OSU and make OSU-Cascades less tempting. Fewer offerings. Mediocrity now. Shouldn’t legislators look instead for ways to help Oregon’s college system achieve more excellence and become more appealing? Evans chooses to drive OSU-Cascades down. The shorthand for his bill in the Legislature should be: “Fiefdoms first.”
