It happened fast. Almost as soon as it was announced that state revenues were up and might trigger a $570 million kicker tax rebate, there were calls to suspend the taxpayer rebates or do away with the kicker.
Oregon has made policy innovations that most people look on with pride — the Bottle Bill and vote by mail are two. Then there’s the kicker: beloved by some, despised by others and politically prickly.
The kicker is unique to Oregon. It requires the return of income tax surpluses to taxpayers in two-year state budgets where actual collections exceed forecasted revenues by 2% or more. In other words, if more money comes in than the state guesses, it might have to send the money back to taxpayers.
Forecasting state revenue is inexact. And so the kicker kicks. The state’s Legislative Fiscal Office said last year that about $5.1 billion in personal income taxes and half a billion dollars in corporate taxes have been returned to taxpayers over the kicker’s history.
Perhaps nobody criticizes the law more crisply than the Oregon Center for Public Policy. It says:
1) It’s wrong that Oregonians should expect state government to be able to guess accurately or within 2% how much revenue the state will have. When the kicker kicks, it doesn’t mean Oregonians have overpaid taxes. The state guessed wrong making a difficult guess.
2) The kicker makes it more challenging for the state to build up reserves.
3) And it says the kicker can benefit the rich more.
Some people want the Legislature to suspend the kicker, if it indeed kicks. Legislators can vote to do so with a two-thirds vote. That’s difficult to do politically. Oregonians have shown a willingness to support some statewide tax increases. But it was also voters who approved the kicker tax rebate.
The kicker serves as an awkward, imperfect check on the increase in state government spending. If legislators want the kicker money, they should put the decision in front of voters to end the kicker. Too many families have struggled during the pandemic to suspend it.
