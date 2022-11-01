Former state Rep. Diego Hernandez, a Portland Democrat, leveled an allegation against Kotek, also a Democrat. He said she told him if he didn’t support a 2019 bill on pension reform she would fight his reelection and try to block his legislation. The investigator for the Legislature, Melissa Healy with the law firm Stoel Rives, found credibility in Hernandez’s recollection of events. It’s just that it did not violate the workplace rules of the Capitol and create a hostile work environment.
It’s politics.
All we can say is we hope that sort of thing doesn’t happen in your workplace.
The legislative conduct committee split this week 2-2 along party lines on that charge. It also rejected the ideas that Kotek did something wrong when she called for Hernandez to resign in 2020 when he faced allegations of harassment from women or that calling for his resignation was retaliation.
Justice should be swift and not colored by party ties. And it’s only safe to assume that legislators are going to continue to struggle with both those issues except in cases when someone goes out of bounds with striking clarity.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.