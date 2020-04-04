The workings of the Legislature can be a charade. Decisions are already made in secret before a public discussion or vote.
It’s been almost a year since Senate President Peter Courtney unleashed a surprise in June 2019, declaring the climate change bill was dead.
“House Bill 2020 does not have the votes on the Senate floor,” Courtney, D-Salem, said at the time. That will not change.”
Environmentalists were quick to denounce Courtney, saying senators were saying privately that they had the 16 votes to pass the bill. But it’s been a puzzle: How did Courtney know?
He doesn’t like to bring bills to the Senate floor, if they don’t have the votes to pass. So how does he figure it out?
We don’t know for certain in this case. One way it happens is that Senate Democrats get together and caucus behind the scenes. There, out of sight of the public, they vote anonymously on slips of paper on bills. That’s right. They vote in secret.
It matters. Bills live or die that way. And the public can never get a full understanding of why. The public can’t hold their senators accountable. Important decisions like this should be made in public. The votes should be public.
How do we know these secret votes occur?
State Sen. Shemia Fagan, D-Portland, told us. She has been in the caucus meetings when it happens. And she is no fan. She wants the practice to end. She wants her colleagues to adhere to the spirit of Oregon’s open meetings laws as well as the letter. It’s one of the reasons we support her in the Democratic primary for secretary of state. (You can read more about that in the accompanying editorial.)
We have heard that the Senate Republican caucus develops a similar bad bill list, but, so far, we have been unable to confirm it.
There are some atrocious examples of so-called democracy in action around the world. In 1995, Saddam Hussein won his election with 99.96% of the votes cast. In 2014, Kim Jong Un received 100% of the votes to be leader of North Korea. Oregon is nowhere near as bad, thank goodness. But why do Oregon legislators insist on hiding important decisions from the public?
