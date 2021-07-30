It wasn’t state officials. It wasn’t our elected governor, nor our elected state representatives.
It was news organizations — Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Oregonian, and ProPublica — who caught a part of state government doing what it should not.
The Oregon Forest Resources Institute was acting as a de facto public relations arm of the forest industry, lobbying and outright suppressing scientific information that challenged industry practices.
State government has now caught up. Sort of. Gov. Kate Brown ordered an audit. The audit came out earlier this month. It reaffirms and adds to what the news organizations found:
OFRI’s board is made up mostly of industry representatives. That’s actually by state law.
The organization “presents itself as objective, but at times oversimplifies complex forestry topics to the point of being misleading,” the audit said.
And OFRI’s statutes prohibit it from expending funds to influence or attempt to influence legislation. But it arguably has. For instance, it has argued before the Legislature for more funding. And it scheduled tours targeted to get candidate and legislator attention.
The audit recommended that the state’s statute covering the OFRI be rewritten to clarify its role. It recommended including more nonindustry representatives on its board. It recommended more oversight and that the state clarify what OFRI can do to influence legislation.
Oregon should have a state entity devoted to explaining complex forestry topics to the public. But the issues are fiercely debated. And a state entity must do its utmost to advance objective understanding, not biased understanding. OFRI has failed in the past. Legislators should ensure these changes are made.
