The Oregon Department of Education and the Department of Human Services have approved child care providers convicted of crimes that should have disqualified them.
The agencies have acted swiftly to remove those providers, “which included 70 providers the agencies identified and 20 additional providers auditors” found, according to a new state audit. But the problem also goes deeper. For instance, the state’s sex offender registry has alarming delays in updating its list.
Not all convictions or histories of allegations automatically disqualify providers from approval. Some are judgment calls. The two agencies actually use different procedures and rules. What the audit revealed is that they don’t always make those decisions based on clear information. And some providers with “concerning histories — including long records of felony and misdemeanor convictions, and providers with findings of child abuse or neglect in their past,” were approved.
There’s little reason to doubt that the departments will try to fix the problems identified in the audit. Legislators and auditors must ensure they do.
