One of the most important numbers to come out of this week’s meetings in the Legislature: $559.2 million.
That’s the predicted gap between what legislators are being told they will have to work with and expected expenditures.
One of the most important numbers to come out of this week’s meetings in the Legislature: $559.2 million.
That’s the predicted gap between what legislators are being told they will have to work with and expected expenditures.
It’s an analysis of what state officials call the current service level. It’s based on an assumption that all currently approved programs
continue that are set to continue, along with inflation adjustments and then adding in things like wage and benefit increases built into contracts.
You can argue that’s the wrong way to begin a budget process. It’s one way to begin a budget process.
The outlook for expected revenue could get better or worse. But it looks like legislators are going to have to fill a gap, instead of what they had been doing the last few years, thinking about where to spend.
Oregon can’t deficit spend. Any gap must be made up.
There are things legislators can do — sometimes. They can sweep unspent funds from budgets or stop agencies from filling vacant positions. They could think about canceling, throttling back or suspending some programs temporarily. They might look at the tax code and tighten or shut down tax breaks and tax credits, including the mortgage deduction.
But there are other things that may make the gap more troubling. For instance, Oregon is already facing a lawsuit for failing to provide public defenders to defendants. That problem may grow worse and money is going to be needed to fix it. And think about Oregon’s housing crisis or trying to help more people out of a houseless situation. What does it take to do that?
Reporting by The Oregonian brought this fiscal gap to our attention. You can see that story here: tinyurl.com/ORbudgetgap. It has more detail. And a legislative report with lots more numbers is here: tinyurl.com/ORgapprojection.
Some feel crime in Bend is getting worse or they don’t feel as safe. How do you feel compared to four years ago?
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.