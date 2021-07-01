No matter what side you are on going green, there is something to like about the Oregon Reach Code.
It’s a building code for homes requiring more energy efficiency. That greater efficiency can save homeowners money in the long run and be better for the environment.
But if you don’t like the Oregon Reach Code, you don’t have to follow it. It’s optional.
That’s still true today, though, it may not be optional in the future. There was a move in the legislative session that just ended to put more teeth in the Reach Code. House Bill 2398 would have enabled cities to adopt the Reach Code for their communities. It wouldn’t require all cities to do it. City governments could do it if they chose to.
Sally Russell, mayor of Bend, testified for the bill. “Stronger energy efficiency standards in the building code are one of the most powerful tools we have for mitigating and reducing emissions,” which is especially important in Bend because of all the new construction.
The Environmental Center of Bend testified for it. And Amy Warren, the director of the Kôr Community Land Trust in Bend, which builds affordable housing, also testified in favor.
She made the argument that Kôr is able to build homes of significantly greater efficiency than required by the Reach Code and also manage to keep them affordable. Many other cities testified for the bill, as well.
Groups of contractors and builders and NW Natural, the gas company, fought it.
They argued it imperiled the uniformity of state building code.
They argued there was nothing stopping builders from using the code. They argued Oregon’s building code is already a green leader in the nation.
Why exactly the bill died is, well, not completely clear to us. It was stuck in the House Ways and Means Committee at the end of the session. It may have been sacrificed as part of a deal to get other environmental bills passed.
For instance, House Bill 2021 sets new state targets for overall reductions in greenhouse gases by electricity providers.
The failure of the bill is a lost opportunity to save energy and money in communities that would have gone on to adopt the Reach Code. But it is still out there. Homebuyers will have to hunt for homes built to the standards they want. For many, and in this housing market, that means they will have to take what they can get.
