It may not be the best time to talk about a pay raise for state legislators during a global pandemic. That’s what House Bill 3144 is about.
It would establish that the annual salary of legislators be the average of all the occupations in Oregon. Legislators make about $31,000 a year now and get a per diem of about $150 a day for food and lodging when the Legislature is in session. If HB 3144 were to become law, they would get more than a $20,000 a year raise.
Maybe this bill will go nowhere this session. A similar proposal died in 2019. But there is more to it than just an effort to get a raise. The Legislature shouldn’t be a place where only the wealthy can serve. And if lobbyists get paid handsomely for their work and legislators do not, that could give lobbyists the edge in the time and energy they can put into influencing legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.