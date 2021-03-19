Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden worked in the waning days of the Trump administration to ensure the federal government would not hammer struggling businesses that received Paycheck Protection Act loans.
Thanks, in part to their work, it’s been made clear: Forgiven PPP loans will not count as income on federal taxes. And even expenses paid with a PPP loan are deductible on federal taxes.
But Oregon legislators may do things differently. An amendment to House Bill 2457 seeks to tax the federally forgiven PPP loans.
PPP loans were designed by Congress to keep struggling businesses alive and their employees employed. It would be a sucker punch for the state to try to grab it. Why would that be OK? Haven’t Oregon businesses suffered enough?
To make matters worse, it’s not clear which legislator or legislators introduced this amendment. That is not identified in legislative documents. Why the secrecy? Oregonians need to be able to hold their legislators accountable. At least, legislators won’t get away with hiding who votes for the amendment. We will be watching.
We should be clear that the company that owns The Bulletin received a PPP loan. So did thousands of other Oregon businesses. And the PPP program has received some criticism. It was put in place quickly. Some businesses who needed the help had trouble getting the help. It’s been argued others that didn’t deserve help got it.
But it’s reprehensible that the state would attempt to raid money to keep Oregonians employed and allow businesses to avoid collapse. Oregon already taxes some businesses even if they don’t make a profit under the state’s corporate activity tax, so maybe some legislators think plundering the PPP is fair game. Do you?
