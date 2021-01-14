But what then should the state of Oregon do about the landlords who aren’t being paid rent?
The Legislature has marched on a journey through distinct stages:
1. Extend the eviction moratorium. It’s now through June 30.
2. Give landlords help. Landlords that are willing to forego 20% of their back rent can apply for payments for the remaining 80%. The state put about $150 million in that fund — for starters.
3. Get sued. The allegation in a suit filed for landlords in U.S. District Court says the state action and actions by local governments should be void because they are an unconstitutional taking of property and violate contract guarantees. Landlords question if they will ever get their past due rent. We can’t tell you what the courts will decide.
4. Do something else? Now a new stage is taking shape as the Legislature gets set to meet again. Before the Legislature extended the eviction moratorium, it discussed the 80% state payback program for landlords or another option — tax credits. State Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, proposed tax credits that would enable landlords to get back 100% of lost rent. It failed to pass. But it will be back on the table when the Legislature convenes.
Senate Bill 87 creates a similar income tax credit “for lost rental income of landlord, forgone due to prohibition on evictions and rent nonpayment actions during COVID-19 emergency period.” As written, it may be that a landlord would not get back 100% of lost rent immediately. It might be paid off over the years because the credit “may not exceed the tax liability of the taxpayer for the tax year.”
We don’t question the importance of an eviction moratorium during the pandemic. But the state also should not balk at bills such as SB 87 that attempt to make landlords whole. Tenants deserve protection. So do landlords.
