Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced a few days ago that the Central Oregon Regional Housing Authority will receive more than $1.2 million in housing vouchers to ensure more families have a home they can afford.
It’s coming at a great time and will help meet a great need. The vouchers can be used to help people who are homeless, about to be homeless, fleeing domestic violence and more. It should mean 96 vouchers for individuals and families.
You don’t need a study to tell you such vouchers can make a real difference in a person’s life. A voucher can end homelessness. It can help lift people out of poverty. It can alter the arc of a child’s life. Across the country more than 5 million people in 2.3 million low-income families use such vouchers.
The challenge in Central Oregon, though, is finding housing so people can even use the voucher. Some meet the income requirements for a voucher but can’t find housing to use it. We don’t know how successful Housing Works, the regional housing authority, will be in finding housing for every voucher. David Brandt, the executive director of Housing Works, told us his agency faces the same struggle with finding housing as almost anyone does in Central Oregon. The vacancy rate is so low, even for apartments.
A couple weeks ago, Bulletin reporter Brenna Visser wrote about Dawn Kane. Kane was 49 and had lived in a tent along Emerson Street in Bend for the past nine months. She said she has been unable to work after suffering a brain injury. She is nearly blind. Kane said she qualified for a housing voucher. Housing could not be found.
People do have to qualify for housing vouchers. Then the search is on. In some communities, people have 60 days to find housing. Brandt said here it is 120 days. And if they do find suitable housing, the voucher holder does have to pay about 30% of their income toward rent. Once they have that home, they may stay indefinitely. They may lose it if their income goes up too much.
Even more housing vouchers for Central Oregon would be better. But the lack of available housing is the critical problem limiting how successful the voucher program will be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.