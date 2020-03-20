Asking voters to approve a money measure in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be risky, but directors of the La Pine Park & Recreation District have decided to keep their five-year local option levy request on the May 19 primary election ballot. It’s worthy of the support of the roughly 9,500 voters who live within district boundaries.
District taxpayers currently pay 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $5.33 per month on a home with an assessed value of $200,000. The assessed value is a value set for taxing purposes; the real market value, which also appears on property tax statements, is what the county assessor’s office believes the house could be sold for. It’s generally higher than the assessed value. If the local option levy is approved, the same homeowner could expect to pay an additional $4.50 per month to support the district.
The money would be put to good use. The district has a list of maintenance projects it needs to do, including making district facilities such as baseball fields and the community center accessible to the handicapped. Too, the money would allow programs to expand so that more kids could be involved in its sports and after-school programs. Programs for adults, which range from Tai Chi to pickleball to country line dancing and veterans’ groups, also would be able to grow.
Deren Ash, a member of the district’s board of directors, recognizes there’s a risk in asking voters to raise their taxes even a little during the pandemic. But, he notes, tax bills won’t go out until October and by then, he believes, the economy will have recovered.
Voters should keep that in mind in May when they decide the levy’s fate. And if it fails, the district should plan to try again in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.