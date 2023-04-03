You can bet if Gov. Tina Kotek didn’t live up to her promise to make homelessness a priority and to take action on it, we would be pointing that out.
So we think it is only fair to point out Kotek has already clearly made homelessness a priority and taken action.
The Legislature passed both House Bill 2001 and House Bill 5019. The bills are a $200 million package that put money into expanding shelter capacity, rental assistance and help move people into permanent homes. Local representatives Emerson Levy and Jason Kropf, both Democrats, were sponsors of H.B. 2001. Gov. Kotek signed both bills last week.
Spending more and more isn’t the only answer. But Oregon does not have enough housing, nor does it have enough housing for everyone who is living on the street and does not want to.
The package also includes a requirement for a regular, state housing needs analysis. That will continue to highlight for policymakers and voters the difference between the housing Oregon has and the housing it needs. It should be a great tool to compel a continual relook at land use policies, housing regulation and incentives.
Does this package mean that next year there will be significant progress in reducing the number of houseless people? Or just that Oregon will have spent more?
We will have to wait and see. But this investment and policy change should help.
