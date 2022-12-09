The kicker. Lowering taxes. Bipartisanship. Limiting the power of the governor to pardon and commute sentences.
Those were just some of the topics covered recently by OPB’s excellent program Think Out Loud as it interviewed state Sen. Tim Knopp. Knopp, a Republican, is the Senate minority leader. We are especially interested in him because he represents Bend.
The topic of the interview was the upcoming session. What are the Republican priorities?
Knopp said he would like to see the kicker return to being a check Oregonians are sent, rather than a tax credit. The change back would mean Oregonians would get refunds sooner. And as Knopp said, many Oregonians already feel like they are in a recession whether the country and state is officially in one or not.
Because the Democrats lost their two-thirds majorities in both houses, they will not be able to pass tax increases without Republican support, Knopp pointed out. He wants the Legislature to look at lowering taxes.
Knopp hopes that the Legislature will be run in a way that considers and respects the views of Republicans or they will put up a fight. He has already made it clear that he does not support state Sen. Rob Wagner for the position of Senate President saying, in part, he is “untrustworthy.”
We asked him about that recently and he told OPB pretty much what he told us. “We need to have a partner, once an agreement is made, an agreement is honored,” he said on Think Out Loud. He said many Republican members did not feel Wagner was accurate when he described why certain bills failed.
Knopp said he does not believe the recently passed ballot measure punishing legislators for walkouts will have much material impact on legislative behavior.
Legislators can tie the movement of the Legislature in knots by insisting that bills be read aloud in their entirety, with lots of speeches, with minority reports and other methods. Democrats have done it, in the past. Republicans have done that more recently.
Knopp did not say that is the plan. He said that is what could happen if Republicans feel like they are being ignored by the Democratic majority.
Knopp also discussed land for housing and commuting sentences. Knopp said the government can’t control many aspects of the housing market. It can alter the availability of buildable land. He wants to see cities have the ability to move more quickly on expanding their urban growth boundaries.
Knopp also said he wants to restrict the power of the governor to alter the sentence of someone who commits gun violence. As British newspaper The Guardian reported in September, Brown “has pardoned 63 people. Most notably, she has commuted the sentences of 144 people convicted of crimes as serious as murder. …”
Think Out Loud did interview Dan Rayfield, the Corvallis Democrat who is speaker of the House, as well. We listened to both but focused on Knopp here. The Bulletin’s editorial board has an in-depth interview scheduled for later this month with Rayfield.
What do you think of what Knopp said? You can let him know what you think by emailing Sen.TimKnopp@oregonlegislature.gov.
You can hear the interviews yourself at www.opb.org/show/thinkoutloud/.
